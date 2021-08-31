Woman Stabbed, Man Charged; Sword Secured by Erlanger Police

A woman was stabbed in the chest Monday evening and now a man is behind bars.

Erlanger Police were called to the 200 block of McAlpin Ave. just before 7 p.m. after receiving a call that a woman had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found Staci Allgeyer, 45, suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Medics requested Air Care since Allgeyer's injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

The woman was air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said that they found Nathan Heyob, 24, a short distance away from the scene of the stabbing. Police interviewed him and charged him with first degree assault.

Police said that a sword was used in the stabbing.

Detectives found the sword away from the scene and secured it, a news release said.

Heyob is being held in the Kenton Co. Detention Center and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

There were no further updates on Allgeyer's condition.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton Co. Detention Center