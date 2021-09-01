Bourbon House Pizza Opening Newport Location

Bourbon House Pizza announced Wednesday that it is adding a second location in Newport.

The original spot operates in Florence.

The new one will be in the street-level retail space at the Newport apartment community Aqua on the Levee.

Mary Brandstetter founded Bourbon House in 2007, serving deep-dish Chicago-style pizza.

A Chicago Native, Brandstetter drew inspiration from loving and frequenting Giordano’s, her favorite pizzeria in the Windy City while growing up.

After moving to Kentucky, she wanted to recreate those aesthetics with her own special touch.

What started out as a delivery/carry-out business has morphed into a full dine-in establishment, with a menu including calzones, salads, hoagies and pastas.

Brandstetter attributes her success mainly to her staff.

“I would not be where I am today as a company if it weren’t for my fabulous, dedicated and hardworking staff," Brandstetter said in an announcement. "We are successful because we all as a team work really hard. We make great food, and we thrive on great customer service.”

In 2019, BHP was voted Best Pizzeria in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in Cincinnati Magazine’s Pizza Madness Competition. The following year it was voted runner-up.

Bourbon House Pizza at Aqua will offer approximately 80 seats inside with a see-thru fireplace.

The outside patio will have room for 50 and feature a bar with a bourbon selection.

The Newport location will also have a private dining room for small group celebrations or corporate events.

Chad Dickerson of Huff Realty Commercial represented Bourbon House in the transaction, while Terry Ohnmeis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Capital Investment Group, Inc.

The Original Bourbon House Pizza will continue to be operated by Brandsetter’s daughter Stephanie while BHP at Aqua will be operated by Brandstetter and her son Jeremy.

They will be seeking to hire more staff at the new location. Interested parties can email marybra@live.com or call 859.512.5733.

