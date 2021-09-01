Kenton Co. Lowers Property Tax Rate

The Kenton County fiscal court voted unanimously to lower its real property tax rate by 3.1% this week.

The real property tax rate was reduced from 15.9 cents per $100 of valuation to 15.4 cents.

The personal property tax rate was also reduced 4.5%, from 20.2 cents per $100 of valuation to 19.3 cents.

“Improvements to Kenton County’s operations, from infrastructure to personnel, are yielding results in quality of performance and gained efficiencies. We’re able to reduce tax rates thanks to the hard work of Kenton County employees who deliver essential services in a very cost-effective way,” stated Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

“The positive momentum from improvements to County operations is real, and I think we’re going to see further cost-savings in the years to come," said Commissioner Dr. Jon Draud added. "Kenton County’s team of employees is top-notch, and the citizens of the County should feel very good about the future of their government services.”

“Given the challenges of the last eighteen months, I appreciate the opportunity to reduce the County’s tax rates. The County portion of residents’ overall tax bill is already very small, but it’s still important to reduce it even further when circumstances allow,” said Commissioner Beth Sewell.

“In my time serving the City of Fort Wright, we established a very strong culture of fiscal responsibility. It’s always been satisfying to me to know that the same culture exists here at the County. Employees aspire to deliver the highest quality of services possible, but they also keep bottom-line costs in mind when doing so,” said Commissioner Joe Nienaber.

Kenton County property taxes are the main funding component of the County’s General Fund and used to fund general government, protection to persons & property, recreation & culture, roads, and capital projects.

-Staff report

Photo: (from left to right) Knochelmann, Sewell, Nienaber, and Draud (provided)