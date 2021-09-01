McConnell Urges Vaccinations in New PSA

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released a public service announcement (PSA) urging Kentuckians and all Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

McConnell recorded the PSA in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters’ Congressional PSA Program and the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.

The PSA has already aired over 100 times across the Commonwealth, a news release said.

Click here to watch the full PSA.

“As a boy I fought polio. Today, America’s been polio-free for 40 years thanks to vaccination," McConnell says in the PSA. "We’ll beat COVID-19 with vaccines too. Protect yourself and your family. Get vaccinated.”

-Staff report