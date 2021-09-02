Boone County Public Library Hosts 9/11 Memorial Exhibition

The Boone County Public Library has announced its participation in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

The stories are told across 14 digital posters at all BCPL locations - with physical posters at the Hebron location - through September 25 and includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.

The exhibit aims to explore the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

Twenty years after the attacks, with terrorism still a threat today, the events of 9/11 and its aftermath remind us that we may never be able to prevent all the actions of people intent on harming others, but we do have control over how we respond to such events. Whether by volunteering in our local communities, serving our nation in the military, caring for the sick, or through other efforts, all of us can help build the world in which we want to live.

This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.

The Boone County Public Library encourages the public to stop by any of its six locations before September 25 to view the exhibit.

Main Library in Burlington

Scheben Branch in Union (beginning Sept 12)

Hebron Branch in Hebron

Florence Branch in Florence

Walton Branch in Walton

Chapin Memorial in Petersburg

-Staff report