Bourbon Review: 11 Best Bourbon Bars in U.S. are in NKY; 8 in Covington

Eight of the best bourbon bars in America are in Covington, according to Bourbon Review's annual “Best Bourbon Bars in America” list sponsored by Buffalo Trace.

The 2021 list includes Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, Bourbon Haus 1841, Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, Wiseguys @ Goodfellas Pizza, Libby’s Southern Comfort, and The Globe, all which were included last year, and two new additions this year: Smoke Justis and Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop.

Three more are elsewhere in Northern Kentucky: Prohibition Bourbon Bar in Newport, Tousey House Tavern in Burlington, both included last year and a new addition for 2021, Midway Café in historic Fort Thomas.

“We could not be more delighted to celebrate these super additions to the Best Bourbon Bars in America list,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of meetNKY and creator of The B-Line, Northern Kentucky's bourbon tour. “We have been saying for years that Covington is a ‘bourbon place’. The latest inclusion of these unique Bourbon venues helps us continue to tell this great story about an epic city on the rise.”

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer noted that Covington has as many spots on the Bourbon Review’s list as Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C. combined.

“Clearly, bourbon aficionados recognize if you want to drink a fantastic bourbon in a really cool setting, you head to The Cov,” Meyer said. “With our unique bars, restaurants, and bottle shops, we are truly a bourbon destination – and the northern gateway to Kentucky’s Bourbon Country.”

Along with Northern Kentucky’s signature bourbon experience, The B-Line, meetNKY has a unique collaboration with two other epic Bourbon cities, Frankfort and Bardstown, creating an authentic Kentucky road trip called Come Find Bourbon.

“We think Covington is an excellent first stop to experience Kentucky’s signature industry, bourbon,” said Kirkpatrick. “Whether driving into the state from I-71/ I-75 or flying into CVG International Airport, Covington is where the Bourbon State begins.”

NKY is also home to some of the fastest growing Bourbon distilleries in the Commonwealth including New Riff Distilling, Boone County Distilling, Second Sight Spirits, Neeley Family Distillery and Old Pogue Distilling.

-Staff report