Event will Offer Free Wills for First Responders in Honor of 9/11

In light of the fact that only a handful of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 had a will, Wills for First Responders - a program founded in Northern Kentucky - will provide wills and other estate planning services to first responders and their spouses free of charge.

The organization is having an event on September 11 to provide free services to first responders and appointments are still available.

Wills for First Responders, albeit born out of tragedy, has been making a positive impact on first responders in the Tri-State for nearly 20 years. The program brings together volunteer lawyers and paralegals to provide wills, living wills, and health care directives to first responders and their spouses.

“For many reasons, we all tend to put off having basic estate planning documents such as a will, living will and health care directives prepared,” said Erlanger Fire/EMS Chief Todd Whitaker. “Through Wills For First Responders, Northern Kentucky’s first responders and their spouses can make an appointment for Sept. 11th and in a couple of hours receive basic estate planning documents prepared completely free of charge.”

Erlanger Fire/EMS and Local 4206 have teamed up with Wills for First Responders founder Cathy Hutton, a paralegal in the Covington law office of Cosmich Simmons & Brown, PLLC, for the 9/11 event.

Hutton, the Pro Bono Chairman of the Cincinnati Paralegal Association, created the program in 2002 in responses to the attacks on 9/11. Since inception, the organization has prepared estate planning documents for over 1000 first responders in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

"As a resident of Erlanger, I am honored to bring the program to our first responders and grateful for all the support of Chief Whitaker and Firefighter/Paramedic Brad Foley and all the volunteer attorneys and paralegals that are making the 9/11 event possible," Hutton said.

The Saturday, Sept. 11 event will be held in Erlanger Council Chambers, 505 Commonwealth Ave. in Erlanger.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, first responders can contact Cathy Hutton at 859-757-9736, or 859-878-2825, or through email at chutton@cs-law.com

-Staff report