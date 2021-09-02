Ft. Thomas Man Gets 33 Months for Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion

The man who owned RCC Services, Inc. in Fort Thomas is now going to federal prison.

Kevin R. Welsch, 48, was sentenced to 33 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves after he previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and tax evasion.

In his guilty plea, Welsch admitted defrauding clients of the debt collection business he owned and operated. Specifically, he admitted to collecting debts on behalf of creditors and keeping the money for his own use.

He also admitted to collecting more than debtors owed (sometimes making multiple, unauthorized debits from their accounts) and charging his clients for fees/expenses that he never actually incurred.

Finally, Welsch admitted to evading taxes in the process.

Welsch pleaded guilty in May.

Under federal law, Welsch must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Restitution has yet to be determined.

The investigation was conducted by the IRS CI, the FBI, and the Ft. Thomas Police Department.

-Staff report