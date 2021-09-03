Glick Returns to NKU Women's Basketball Program as Director of Operations

Northern Kentucky University's women's basketball program announced that Molly Glick will serve as director of basketball operations and the NKU Athletics Department announced that Sarah Crosby will be interim director of sports performance.

Glick is an NKU graduate and played on the women's basketball team through 2020, and is a member of 1,000-point club.

“We are so excited to welcome Molly back to our women’s basketball family,” said NKU women's basketball head coach Camryn Whitaker. “Her impact on this program and me is immeasurable and I look forward to working with her in a different capacity as our director of basketball operations. There is no doubt Molly has a bright future in this profession and she will continue to work hard for NKU!”

“I am very excited to be back here at NKU,” Glick said. “I appreciate Coach Whitaker for giving me the opportunity to work in a program that helped me grow throughout college. I look forward to learning this season and working with the whole athletic department. Norse up!”

Glick played in 125 games for the Norse, scoring 1,262 points and grabbing 437 rebounds. She averaged 10.1 ppg over the course of her career. During her senior season, Glick contributed 11.7 ppg, was named to the All-Horizon League Second Team and helped the Norse reach the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

Sarah Crosby will oversee the day-to-day operation of the sports performance area in the role.

“I am pleased Sarah has agreed to lead our Sports Performance area during the 2021-22 academic year,” said Dan McIver, deputy athletic director. “Since her arrival at NKU, Sarah has exhibited a passion for helping our student-athletes reach their maximum potential. She is well respected by the student-athletes and coaches she works alongside. I am excited to work with Sarah in her new role and look forward to seeing how our sports performance area grows under her leadership.”

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to direct the sports performance department at NKU,” said Crosby. “Brian Boos has played such an impactful part of my life, conditioning me from a young assistant strength coach to the interim director that I am now today. Four years ago on my interview here, I mentioned that this was not a stepping stone school for me; I couldn’t be more excited to be where I am today!”

Crosby joined the sports performance staff during the 2017-18 season and has supported the well-being of Norse student-athletes. During her time in Highland Heights, Crosby has elevated the physical care of Norse student-athletes beyond traditional strength & conditioning. She created and runs social media accounts for Norse Wellness, providing tips for eating healthy, taking proper care of your body, nutrition advice, mental health and motivational quotes.

