Massey Presented with Ky. Chamber MVP Award

State Rep. Ed Massey (R-Hebron) was presented the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award this week.

The MVP honors were announced in April by the Kentucky Chamber which recognized ten state lawmakers for "going to bat" for business interests in the General Assembly.

Other Northern Kentucky recipients include Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) and Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger).

Massey received his "bat" on Thursday from Kentucky Chamber Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Kate Shanks.

Recipients of the 2021 Kentucky Chamber MVP Award sponsored or carried Kentucky Chamber priority legislation.

During the 2021 session, Rep. Massey sponsored legislation that will make changes to the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System (KTRS) for any newly hired teachers. He also sponsored legislation that designed to remove barriers to individuals who have made mistakes by raising the felony theft threshold, from $500 to $1,000 and carried the COVID-19 liability protection bill on the House floor.

“The business community wants to recognize the legislators who went out of their way to help Kentucky’s economy get back on track after such an unprecedented year,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “It is critical we continue to work together as we recover and rebuild for a stronger tomorrow.”

While monitoring the progress of bills that create a better business climate and advance the Commonwealth, the Chamber tracks how each legislator votes on these bills.

-Staff report