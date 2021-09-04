Independence Man Killed in Crash

An Independence man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Friday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 15000 block of Dixie Highway where Daniel Baker, 26, was headed south in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe between Walton and Crittenden.

Kenton County Police said that Baker's vehicle exited the right side of the road for unknown reasons and then in an overcorrection crossed the northbound lane before exiting the roadway entirely, and overturning in a field.

The Piner-Fiskburg Fire Department and UC AirCare responded but Baker, of Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His car had traveled about fifty feet from the roadway.

Kenton County Police said that the crash is still under investigation.

-Staff report

Image via PDS