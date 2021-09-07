Master Provisions Announces Horizon Community Funds Partnership

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a sponsor of The River City News

Master Provisions is the latest organization to announce an agency fund with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

The goal of the new fund, an announcement said, is to help Master Provisions grow by advancing operations, increasing its visibility in the community, and leveraging that visibility to form new relationships and partnerships.

“We show Christ's love in tangible ways, primarily by providing food and clothing to those in need through collaborative partnerships, which is why we are so pleased to join forces with Horizon Community Funds," said Master Provisions President Roger Babik. "We share their goal of serving others in Northern Kentucky. This fund helps us, our thousands of volunteers, and our partners to make Northern Kentucky the sort of place where neighbors help neighbors and where we do as much as we possibly can with the resources we manage.”

"Master Provisions has a deeply-rooted commitment to our local community that aligns perfectly with our mission", said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. "Their services are critical to truly lifting all lives in Northern Kentucky, and we welcome this wonderful organization to our family of funds."

On a local and regional level, Master Provisions serves by distributing fresh, frozen, and canned foods, toiletries, and clothes to more than 67,000 people in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati every month.

The organization works with corporations and wholesalers to procure surplus food and supplies in a way that aligns with the best interests of the corporations.

It gives more than 225 nonprofits a consolidated resource and location for collecting that surplus and distributing it to the communities in need that these nonprofits serve.

These charitable organizations include soup kitchens, shelters, food pantries, churches, and schools.

Master Provisions has distributed more than 25 million pounds of food in the community in just the past seven years, the announcement said.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

For more information or to make a gift to the Master Provisions Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: Master Provisions).