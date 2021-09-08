Construction on New Covington Salt Dome Underway

Construction on the City of Covington's new salt dome is underway.

The city recently acquired a 3.68-acre property at 1730 Russell Street to house its public works department. The space for 1,500 tons of road salt will be constructed there, too.

Part of the site was recently graded between the vacant warehouse building and the CSX Railroad tracks. The work included carving out space for a 65-foot by 80-foot pad and laying six inches of crushed rock to serve as its base. That base will be covered with two inches of asphalt.

Minnesota-based Greystone Construction will then build a rectangular dome using galvanized steel trusses and a membrane-like fabric skin of synthetic material.



With just under 30 feet of vertical space, the dome will hold 1,300 to 1,500 tons of road salt, Public Works Director Chris Warneford said.



“We hope to have it finished in early October, well in time for any winter weather that comes our way,” he said.



At some point, however, a steady convoy of dump trucks will move 500 to 700 tons of salt left over from last winter and currently under roof at Public Works’ Boron Drive complex in Latonia, said Right-of-Way Supervisor John Purnell.



The city hired Radius Construction in late August to renovate the 68,000-square-foot building on Russell. The building – the former home of Cincinnati Tag & Supply – will be subdivided to hold offices; the mechanics’ bays for the department’s Fleet Management Division; a sign-making operation; and storage for equipment, tools, supplies, and vehicles.



Barring unusually bad weather and supply-chain challenges, it could be finished in February 2022.



Public Works’ departure from the Boron Drive complex will pave the way for Rumpke Waste & Recycling to move in its regional headquarters.

-Staff report