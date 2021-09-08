COVID-19: 4,400+ New Cases in Ky.; 30 New Deaths; 252 New Cases in NKY

It was "another tough day on the COVID front," Governor Andy Beshear said Wednesday in announcing 4,468 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide and 30 new COVID-related deaths.

Among the deaths are a 15-year old from Shelby Co., and a 30- and 47-year old from Jefferson Co.

"No matter what age you are, this thing is deadly and it is out there," Beshear said in a video posted to social media. "You need to get vaccinated and you need to wear your mask."

Beshear said that even if you are vaccinated, you should still wear your mask.

There is a record number of Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID-19. Beshear said that that number is currently at 2,424, including 674 in intensive care units, also a record, and 431 on ventilators.

The positivity rate is now at a record high of 14.1%.

"That had been inching down and now is increasing," Beshear said of the positivity rate, which is determined by the number of positive cases against the number of COVID tests administered over the past seven days. "What that means is, we are still seeing an increase in the spread which can be so harmful."

Beshear reiterated his argument that people need to take advantage of the widely available and highly effective vaccines.

"Vaccination and masking are our two best tools to defeat this virus," he said.

Five Northern Kentucky counties contributed 252 positive cases to Wednesday's count: 97 in Kenton, 61 in Boone, 58 in Campbell, 18 in Grant, and 18 in Pendleton.

-Staff report