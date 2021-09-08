Erlanger Sets Tax Rates with Fund for Park Improvements

Erlanger city council adopted its tax rates for the new fiscal year.

The property tax rate will be $0.307 per $100 of assessed value and the personal property tax rate will be $0.297 per $100 of assessed value.

Both are lower than last year but include a compensating rate to ensure that the city collects a similar amount of revenue as last year.

Councilmember Gary Meyer voted no, saying he thought the personal property, or tangible, tax rate should be kept higher.

The tax ordinance also contained a clause allotting 12 percent of the tangible tax rate to go to the park fund for ongoing improvements to the city's parks system.

Meyer said that he thought that seemed like the wrong approach. He said that every time the city wanted to allocate funds for a particular purpose, a fund is created, and he thought there was a better way.

The other council members voted in favor.

The city is also poised to adopt the nearly county-wide Z21 zoning system, an overhaul of current zoning codes pushed by Planning & Development Services of Kenton Co. (PDS).

That ordinance had its first of two readings on Tuesday night.

Gene Works, owner of Boone Kenton Lumber and Building Supply, was in the Business Spotlight this month. He said the business has been in Erlanger for 106 years, and he ventured to say it is the oldest business in Erlanger. He told council he would like to be in business in Erlanger for another 100 years.

"We are really growing," he said.

Peter Glenn, director of the Public Works department, reported that there were three bids on the tar crack filling project the city undertakes every year, and the low bid was Paul Michels and Sons with a bid of $54,000, which translates to $1.73 per pound of tar.

Police Chief Kyle Rader told council that the department might have to cancel the Citizens' Police Academy, because they don't have enough people who are interested. He said they currently only have five people signed up, and Rader said they need to have 10 people or they could cancel the academy.

Three council members suggested topics for the caucus meeting. Councilmember Rebecca Reckers would like to discuss legislation to allow council members to see the city's check registers, in the interest of transparency, so that she doesn't have to file an open records request every time she wants to check the city's spending.

New member Steven Doan wants to discuss legislation about chickens in the city.

Council member Diana Niceley wants to revisit the issue of reducing the number of council members once again.

September 18 is the Summer Sendoff celebration at Silverlake Park, from 2 to 10 p.m.

