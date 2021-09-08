Neltner's, Little Rock Farms of Campbell Co. Among KFB's Certified Farm Market Program

Neltner’s Farm LLC and Little Rock Farm of Campbell County are two of the 109 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program. The market opening this fall is Neltner’s Farm LLC.

In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers, a news release said.

The Neltner family has worked their farm for over a century, holding firm to a rich farming heritage that yields fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, corn, squash, potatoes, beans, hot & sweet peppers, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, apples, peaches, salsa, jams and jellies, and many other seasonal items.

They also share the rustic beauty of Neltner’s Farm for weddings and other events.

Neltner’s Farm’s fall festival includes music, crafters, food, petting zoo, horse drawn wagon and pony and barrel train rides, pumpkins, corn maze, Indian Corn, decorative squash, cider, sweet potatoes, and more.

They welcome you to enjoy the warmth of sincerity that has nurtured their farm for six generations.

“While the past year has been difficult on many levels due to the pandemic, we did see heightened awareness in locally produced foods as more and more consumers turned to their nearby KFB Certified Farm Markets to experience the goodness of fresh, homegrown products,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to continuing that trend in 2021 as this program grows and continues to benefit our market members, as well as all of their customers.”

Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.

-Staff report