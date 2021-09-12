Cork N Crust to Bring Pizza and Wine to Bellevue

Get ready to fire up the pizza oven and pop open the wine to celebrate. Bellevue is getting a new pizza place called Cork N Crust.

The restaurant is set to open soon at 710 Fairfield Ave., formerly home to Virgil's Cafe.

“Bill (Hill) and I started thinking about opening a restaurant about two years ago,” said Deborah Gilboy Rudisell. “We were so excited to find this building in Bellevue, near where Bill (a Dayton native) grew up and where he has many friends and family.”



Rudisell and Hill, a couple from Florence, thought to themselves: “We both enjoy wine and who doesn’t love pizza?”



And so, the concept was developed for Cork N Curst. They partnered with their friend Barry Greve, of Cincinnati, to get the ball rolling.



“Barry shares our passion and has a lot of experience in making amazing pizza,” Rudisell said. “It is very important to both of us that we serve food made in house with fresh ingredients, from our own recipes. We also want to make sure there are plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.”



The menu will showcase an Italian and Mediterranean-influenced menu of gourmet pizzas, house-smoked wings, and specialty salads. They will offer a unique selection of wines from all over the world available by the glass or bottle, including 16 wines on tap. Wine flights, their special blend wine coolers, craft cocktails, and a selection of international beers will also be featured.



Rudisell, who hails from Wisconsin, followed a career across the country and has now lived Northern Kentucky since 1997. She assists in the planning and marketing of the Cork N Crust.



Hill is a Navy veteran whose career in business positions him to serve as general manager. Hill, like Rudisell, followed his career across the country, primarily landing in Chicago. Six years ago, he returned to Northern Kentucky, which is when he and Rudisell met.



“We have been a couple for five years and enjoy spending time together along with our families including five adult sons,” Rudisell said.



Barry Greve was born and raised in the Cincinnati area, has been in the restaurant business his entire career and was the operating partner at Pizellii's Pizza.

Written by Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor

Image via Facebook