Villa Students Pay Tribute to 9/11 Victims

Students at Villa Madonna Academy created a fabric memorial in honor of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

Sophomores and juniors researched the people who died that day twenty years ago.

The goal of the assignment was to enforce the idea that the people who died are not just numbers in a death toll, the school said.

The students wrote down their assigned person's story on a piece of fabric.

The pieces were in the colors red, white, and blue.

They were strung between two trees on the Villa Hills campus as a memorial.

-Staff report

Images provided