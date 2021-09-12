Y'alls Clinch Division; Four Earn Frontier League Awards

The Florence Y'alls clinched the 2021 Frontier League West Division regular-season title, riding a five-game win-streak.

That means Florence will face the Schaumburg Bombers in the opening round of the playoffs, starting Tuesday. The best-of-five series starts with two games at Schaumburg Tuesday and Wednesday, and then concludes in Florence on Friday, and Saturday and Sunday, if necessary.

The Y'alls are 57-37 on the year

Playoff tickets are on sale now at florenceyalls.com.

Meanwhile, four members of the Florence Y’alls organization earned Frontier League Post-Season Awards, as announced by the league on Thursday afternoon.

Clubhouse manager Kee Stewart earned the Sam Hartsfield Award for Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

On the field, three members of the Y’alls lineup earned All-Star nods in the Frontier League’s Midwestern Conference: shortstop Luis Pintor, outfielder Chad Sedio and catcher Trevor Craport.

Pintor is currently in the top-ten of the Frontier League in batting average, has 19 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBIs despite missing two weeks due to injury.

Sedio leads the Y’alls in batting average, leads the league in doubles, is in the top five in slugging percentage and has over 100 hits on the 2021 season.

Craport holds a large lead in the league’s RBI race with nine more than second place. The catcher has 18 home runs, 17 stolen bases, a batting average of .311 and is seventh in the Frontier League in base hits.

All awards were voted on by general managers, managers, coaches, broadcasters, and media members from around the Frontier League.

-Staff report