COVID-19: Ky. Adds 10,007 Positive Cases in 3 Days Including 784 in NKY

Kentucky ranks third in the nation for the number of new daily positive COVID-19 cases per capita, with a seven-day average of approximately 90 new cases reported per 100,000 people, Governor Andy Beshear said Monday.

“I am asking you to break the Thanksgiving dinner rule and have a tough conversation with those you love and care about who are hesitant to get the vaccine,” said Beshear. “It won’t be easy. But they are more likely to listen to a friend or family member, and that one conversation could save their life.”

The state recorded 10,007 positive cases over the past three days, Saturday through Monday, including 784 across five Northern Kentucky counties: 308 in Kenton, 234 in Boone, 155 in Campbell, 64 in Grant, and 23 in Pendleton.

The state added 68 COVID-related deaths to its toll.

The state's positivity rate is 13.7%. There are currently 2,446 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 including 646 in intensive care units and 411 on ventilators.

The Governor said he could now report that 59% of all Kentuckians, including those that are too young to be eligible, have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 69% of Kentuckians 12 or older, or 69% of all eligible Kentuckians, have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; and 71% of Kentucky adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on the use and availability of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients. During the week ending Sept. 7, 2021, 3,642 treatment courses of monoclonal antibodies were used in Kentucky. As of Sept. 7, Kentucky hospitals have 9,363 monoclonal antibody treatment courses on hand.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are available at 139 locations across Kentucky.

“Monoclonal antibody administration in Kentucky has expanded dramatically,” said Dr. Stack. “In the last eight weeks, we have gone from about 204 monoclonal doses given in the beginning of July all the way up to 3,642 doses given through last Wednesday. That is an 18-fold increase in just eight weeks.”

Dr. Stack explained that monoclonal antibodies are synthetic, laboratory-created antibodies. They give patients a temporary immune boost, ideally helping people who are already sick have a milder disease. They do not teach a patient’s body how to create its own antibodies.

“Monoclonal antibodies are an important tool, but we have another alternative, vaccinations. Vaccines prime your immune system to create natural antibodies that your own body will produce to create a natural immune response that then can protect you for at least eight months or more,” said Dr. Stack. “It’s a lot easier to get vaccinated than to get monoclonal antibodies.”

