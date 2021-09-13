Hebron Native Awarded Scholarship for Golf Management Studies

A Hebron native who is currently a student at Eastern Kentucky University is among the ten students awarded a scholarship through the PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship Program for the 2021-22 academic year.

The $8,000 scholarships, awarded by PGA REACH, aim to improve the recruitment and retention of students from diverse backgrounds, who are pursuing PGA membership through PGA Golf Management University Programs nationwide.

Elizabeth Roch is in the Class of 22 in EKU's PGA Golf Management University Program.

The PGA WORKS initiative is designed to evolve the demographic composition of the golf industry’s workforce and the PGA of America’s membership, a news release said. Scholarship recipients will pursue full-time undergraduate studies at one of the 18 accredited PGA Golf Management Universities during the 2021-2022 academic year, with an ultimate goal of obtaining PGA Membership.

“The PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship enables these highly talented students to earn their college degree, as they follow their dream of becoming a PGA Member,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “The golf industry is experiencing historic growth, which provides a valuable opportunity for these students to pursue a career in the game and business of golf.”

Scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unique personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, demonstrated active participation in the game of golf and playing ability.

