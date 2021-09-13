NKU Business School Announces Partnership with University in Egypt

Northern Kentucky University announced Monday a partnership with Nahda University in Beni-Suef (NUB) in Egypt.

The memorandum of understanding, signed on August 2, allows NKU to offer an online MBA degree to eligible students enrolled in NUB and will also provide NUB undergraduates a pathway to earn a bachelor of science in business administration (BSBA) degree through NKU.

Under the agreement, students will enroll at NUB for two to three years in a pre-approved, accelerated series of courses that mirror the lower level BSBA courses offered by NKU. Once completed, students will be able to apply, transfer and enroll at NKU for the completion of the BSBA degree.

"Graduates need to understand and navigate different cultures and markets in our inter connected global economy, and this partnership advances this work," said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. "We believe that experiential education, such as study abroad, are critical to student learning and engagement, and we are pleased to have such a strong collaborator in Nahda University in Beni-Suef."

This partnership supports the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region’s global aspirations, the university said in a news release.

“This partnership highlights a shared vision between both universities,” said Haile College of Business Dean Hassan R. HassabElnaby. “Both of our schools have an ambitious plan to help and equip future business leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools they need for success.”

Attendees who were at the signing ceremony included Haile College of Business Dean HassabElnaby, Governor of Beni Suef Mohammed Hany Ghoneim, Mohamed Al Rashidi, chairman of the NUB board of trustees, and NUB President Hossam El Malahy.

