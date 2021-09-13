One Dead, One Wounded, 18-Year Old Charged in Covington Shootings

A man is dead and a woman is wounded after a shooting on Sunday morning in Covington.

Now an 18-year old man is charged with murder.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of Rosina Ave. in Latonia.

Covington Police were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Michael Bishop, 29, was shot several times in the chest, police said. He died at the scene.

Alisha Haywood, 33, was shot in the leg and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police said that she is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The suspect was identified as Keyshawn McCoy, 18, of Covington, who was located a short time after the shooting and transported to Covington Police Headquarters.

McCoy was later booked at the Kenton County Detention Center and charged with murder and first degree assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning.

Photo: Keyshawn McCoy (via Kenton Co. Detention Center

