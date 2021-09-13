Union Man Arrested After Confessing to Shooting Wife, Deputies Say

A man was arrested Monday after Boone Co. Sheriff's deputies said that he confessed to shooting his wife during a domestic violence incident the night before.

The sheriff's office responded to the 5000 block of Loch Drive in Union at around 6:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a call that a woman had accidentally shot herself in the foot while playing with a gun.

But later, deputies said that the woman's husband, Steven A. Schuetz, 62, of Union, confessed to shooting her the night before.

Schuetz was arrested and charged with one count of first degree strangulation, first degree assault, fourth degree assault, third degree terroristic threatening, and first degree unlawful imprisonment.

Deputies said Monday that the domestic violence started when Schuetz confronted his wife about a recent affair.

Schuetz, who was drunk, physically assaulted his wife multiple times during the evening Sunday and later fired a handgun several times in their bedroom, hitting her once in the ankle, the sheriff's office said.

The woman told detectives that she was unable to call for help because Schuetz had taken her phone, and that she could not flee because of the gunshot wound.

On Monday morning, Schuetz returned the phone to his wife, the sheriff's office said, and she called 911.

Schuetz is being held at the Boone Co. Detention Center.

-Staff report

Photo courtesy of the Boone Co. Detention Center