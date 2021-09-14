Edgewood Organization Receives Award for COVID Vaccination Rate

Another Northern Kentucky business received the Gold Standard Award from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for its vaccination efforts.

The Chamber is honoring businesses across the state for high percentages of staff members vaccinated against COVID-19.

Edgewood-based New Perceptions, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, said that 95% of its team members and 93% of its participants have been vaccinated.

” I am grateful that our team acknowledges the risk for those we are so fortunate to serve," said Shawn Carroll, executive director. "We are so fortunate to have great community partners in St. Elizabeth, Health Point and the Northern Kentucky Health District to facilitate our vaccinations. Our NKY community worked cooperatively to help our guys stay healthy and safe."

-Staff report

Photo: Shawn Carroll (provided)