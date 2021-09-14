New Food Pantry Dedicated at Gateway's Edgewood Campus

The Apartment Association Outreach, Inc. (AAO) and Gateway Community & Technical College dedicated a new food pantry located on the college's Edgewood campus.

It is called Food for Thought Food Pantry.

AAO - the not-for-profit charitable organization of the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association (GCNKAA) – donated to Gateway a SABA Commercial Grade 2-door glass front refrigerator, a SABA Commercial Grade 2-door glass front freezer, and shelving totaling $5,200.

Along with a food pantry donation of $2,210 earlier this year, AAO has donated a total of $7,410 to Gateway in 2021.

“We know that many of Gateway’s students are non-traditional students who have lots of responsibilities including work, family and more in addition to attending classes and completing school assignments,” said Association Executive Director Rebecca McLean. “A student who is hungry will have difficulty concentrating and focusing on all that they have to do. AAO is honored to help Gateway’s students with the donation to the Food for Thought Food Pantry.”

Gateway President Dr. Fernando Figueroa said that the college and AAO have become tremendous partners in the community.

“The need to address food Insecurity is a fact for all postsecondary institutions of higher learning,” Figueroa said. “This is another great way that Gateway and AAO are coming together to help remove the barriers that many of our students face.”

The latest donation is another example of the continuing partnership between AAO and Gateway.

In July, AAO announced a new scholarship for Gateway Community & Technical College students. The scholarship supports students who are enrolled in Gateway’s Electrical Technology or Air Conditioning Technology Programs.

Following its mission of building stable families and communities throughout the region, AAO has already donated $50,000 to 20 food pantries throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky this year.

The $1,200 food pantry donations are a part of the nearly $250,000 that the AAO raises and distributes annually to help build stable families and communities throughout the region. AAO annually provides thousands of people across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky each year with emergency assistance, rental assistance, food donations, school supplies, scholarships and senior citizen events.

The most recent food pantry donation was funded along with other AAO charity partner projects through a $30,000 grant AAO received from the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation.

AAO also provides emergency assistance to individuals and families in their time of need. When 35 families were displaced by a late April fire at a Florence apartment complex, the AAO was there to help with $80 in Walmart and Home Depot gift cards for each of the families.

-Staff report