NKU Sports Announces New App to Follow Norse Teams

Northern Kentucky University athletics announced a new app so that fans can follow their favorite Norse teams.

The new app is powered by SIDEARM Sports.

Featuring real-time news alerts, schedules, multimedia content, gameday details and more, the new Northern Kentucky Norse app is free and compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Through the app, Norse fans will see a personalized mobile experience with the ability to manage tickets and receive breaking news and score notifications for the teams they follow.

The app is designed with an interface that integrates with NKUNorse.com to bring the latest Norse Athletics digital content right to users' fingertips. Additionally, it includes links to video streams of live games, in-game stats and team social media feeds.

“We are excited to bring Northern Kentucky Athletics content directly to the fingertips of Norse Nation,” said Bryan McEldowney, assistant athletic director for communications and media services. “From live updates to digital media to mobile tickets and more, the Northern Kentucky Norse app enhances the experience for our fans and provides us with additional opportunities to engage with them.”

To download the app to your smartphone or tablet, visit the App Store or Google Play and search for “Northern Kentucky Norse.”

