Part of Stevenson Road to Close Thursday for Railway Repair

Part of Stevenson Road in Erlanger will be closed for several hours on Thursday to allow for repairs on the railway crossing.

The railroad crosses Stevenson (KY 236) near where the road intersects with Dixie Highway.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that the road will be closed to through-traffic on Thursday from 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to use Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) to Turkeyfoot Road to Stevenson.

-Staff report

Image via PDS