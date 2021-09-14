Union Reduces Property Tax Rate

The Union city commission voted unanimous last week to reduce its real property tax rate.

The city’s 2021- 2022 real property tax rate from was lowered from 0.216 to 0.206 per $100 of valuation.

The measure passed 5-0.

“Due to our unprecedented growth in numbers and valuation, it is a privilege to reduce the tax rate for this next Fiscal Year,” Mayor Larry Solomon said. “It is our hope this reduction will provide relief for our residents and small businesses while not impacting our level of services to the community.”

-Staff report