Lane Closures Coming to I-471 Thursday and Friday

Double lane closures are planned for Interstate 471 on Thursday and Friday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that work crews will be conducting a bridge inspection on the Highland Avenue Bridge over I-471.

The lane closures will be needed from I-275 northbound towards the Grand Ave. exit on I-471.

On Thursday, work crews will close the left two lanes on 471 northbound from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Friday, the crews will close the right two lanes on northbound 471 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Staff report

Image via traffic cams