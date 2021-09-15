Lane Closures Coming to I-471 Thursday and Friday
Wed, 09/15/2021 - 18:10 RCN Newsdesk
Double lane closures are planned for Interstate 471 on Thursday and Friday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that work crews will be conducting a bridge inspection on the Highland Avenue Bridge over I-471.
The lane closures will be needed from I-275 northbound towards the Grand Ave. exit on I-471.
On Thursday, work crews will close the left two lanes on 471 northbound from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Friday, the crews will close the right two lanes on northbound 471 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-Staff report
Image via traffic cams