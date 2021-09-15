NKY Middle School Wants Students to Stop Barking and Wearing Collars

A Northern Kentucky school posted to social media to alert parents of students dressing like dogs and barking at each other.

Camp Ernst Middle School, part of Boone County Schools and located in Burlington, posted that educators there have made observations "regarding some behaviors and trends we are noticing that are different from prior years."

The school's Facebook post stated that it has noticed an uptick in trends on the video social media platform TikTok encouraging kids to destroy soap dispensers in bathrooms, and kids making animal noises at each other, like barking.

"We are definitely seeing it in our schools," the post said. "We want to create awareness to parents so you can stay connected with your child and be aware of these trends."

Among the behaviors noticed at the school as noted in the Facebook post are students wearing collars and leather straps with spikes.

"With all of this being said, we cannot allow kids to bark at each other or any other like behavior," the school said. "We appreciate you helping us by discouraging such behaviors, talking with your child about the dangers of social media, and the importance of being kind and respectful to all people. "In addition, we could also use your help regarding the clothing items these social media trends have inspired." The school went on to say, "We do not want to discourage or thwart our students creativity or individualism; we respect our students as individuals. However, we promote a safe and healthy culture where ALL kids feel comfortable. The well-being of our students and staff are our number one priority." -Staff report

Image via Camp Ernst Twitter