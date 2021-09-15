NKY Middle School Wants Students to Stop Barking and Wearing Collars
A Northern Kentucky school posted to social media to alert parents of students dressing like dogs and barking at each other.
Camp Ernst Middle School, part of Boone County Schools and located in Burlington, posted that educators there have made observations "regarding some behaviors and trends we are noticing that are different from prior years."
The school's Facebook post stated that it has noticed an uptick in trends on the video social media platform TikTok encouraging kids to destroy soap dispensers in bathrooms, and kids making animal noises at each other, like barking.
"We are definitely seeing it in our schools," the post said. "We want to create awareness to parents so you can stay connected with your child and be aware of these trends."
Among the behaviors noticed at the school as noted in the Facebook post are students wearing collars and leather straps with spikes.
Image via Camp Ernst Twitter