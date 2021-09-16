Emergency Shelter Launches $5 Million Capital Campaign

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) launched its $5 million capital campaign to complete construction on its new facility at 436 West Thirteenth Street in Covington.

The funds will also expands the shelter's programs, replenish cash reserves, and create an endowment for the future of the organization, an announcement said.

The capital campaign secured early involvement from the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation and the Drees Homes Foundation, which have each committed a $500,000 pledge.

Help Us Home, the name of the campaign, will help ESNKY double its current year-round capacity to 68 beds for individuals who are experiencing homelessness in its new 10,000-square-foot facility.

The new space, designed specifically as a homeless shelter, will also serve as Northern Kentucky’s first daytime navigation & engagement center (DNEC), giving guests a safe place to stay during the day where they can shower, do laundry and connect to services they might need. The DNEC will include an on-site medical clinic, community partner meeting rooms, guest mail services, self-service laundry, showers, phone charging stations, internet and computer access.

David Drees, CEO of Drees Homes, will serve as the campaign chairman in honor of his mother and late father, Ralph, who were instrumental in establishing the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky more than 13 years ago.

Ralph Drees was Kenton Co. judge/executive at the time. He died in March at age 86.

“We all need food, clothing, a warm bed and a shower, and I cannot imagine my life without these essentials,” David Drees said. “The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky provides these basic needs and so much more. They deliver their services with compassion, human dignity and an unmatched desire to move individuals experiencing homelessness to permanent and sustainable housing.

“To continue this noble mission, the shelter needs our help now more than ever, and I am thankful for this opportunity to help ESNKY continue its mission while preserving my father’s legacy of care and compassion for the homeless.”

The Help Us Home campaign aims to raise $5 million over the next five years with four key priority areas, the organization said:

Shelter needs: $1.7 million to complete construction and furnish the facility in order to open to the community on November 1.

Five-year program expansion: Funding will support the growth of ESNKY’s organizational capacity and enhance ESNKY’s educational programs and professional staff over the next five years. This will help sustain future operations, provide for succession planning and create opportunities for employee advancement within the organization. In turn, this will allow ESNKY to respond to emerging community needs swiftly and effectively.

Emergency cash reserves: Low-barrier shelters, like ESNKY, experience emergencies 24/7, 365 days per year. Current cash reserves have been directed toward construction and preparation for its new home. There is a need to replenish cash reserves for future emergency uses.

Endowment for the future: ESNKY seeks to create an endowment to ensure new funding is available for the future.

Dr. Dawn Rhodes and Dr. Carson Castleman are co-chairing the top prospect division of the campaign. The campaign has eight vice-chairpersons who serve on the campaign Steering Committee and are heading up the lead gift division of the campaign: Dr. Susan Cook, Brent Degenhardt, Tim McClanahan, Michael Murray, Peter Nerone, Tom Saelinger, Greg Schneider, and Aimee Wulfeck. ESNKY Board President Emily Toebbe, Executive Director Kim Webb, and Office Manager Ruslyn Case-Comption are also members of the campaign Steering Committee.

“On behalf of the individuals who utilize the Emergency Shelter’s life-saving facility and services, our staff and board, thank you to the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation and the Drees Homes Foundation for your generous gifts to our capital campaign,” said ESNKY Executive Director Kim Webb. “We’re grateful for your generosity, leadership and belief in our mission to provide life-saving and life-changing low-barrier shelter and services for people in our community. Through your support, and that of our other generous volunteers and donors, we will be able to provide shelter and services to assist individuals to recover from homelessness.”

-Staff report