Hands Pike Project to See Blasting Operations Start

Work to improve the alignment and safety of Hands Pike in South Covington picks up next week with blasting operations.

Daily blasting is planned to begin on Monday, September 20 and happen through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A warning siren will sound five minutes and one minute before any blast, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said.

Drivers on Hands Pike (KY 1501) may be stopped during the work.

The project involves realigning Hands Pike from Madison Pike (KY 17) and Old Madison Pike (KY 3035) to Crystal Lake Drive. The new, two-lane road hopes to improve safety and eliminate a sharp curve.

The portion of Hands Pike between Madison Pike and Wayman Branch Road (KY 3716) will be designated as part of KY 3716 upon completion.

The $8.5 million project has a completion date of November 1, 2022.

-Staff report

Image via PDS