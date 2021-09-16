Kenton Co. Students Get Jumpstart on Aviation Opportunities

The Kenton County School District (KCSD) and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College have teamed up to offer opportunities for fifteen high school juniors interested in pursuing careers in aviation maintenance technology and to become certified drone pilots in the process.

Earlier this week, KCSD Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb joined Cincinnati State President Dr. Monica Posey at the Harrison Campus to present students with their drone kits.

Each morning during the school week, the students will board a bus that will take them across the Ohio River to Cincinnati State's Harrison Campus, where they will begin learning how to keep jets safely flying in the college's FAA-Certified Aviation Maintenance Technology program.

Students who complete the half-day, two-year program can earn up to up to 29 hours of college credit and three national certifications, including a drone operator's certification.

"On behalf of the Kenton County School District, we would like thank Cincinnati State, the Kenton County School Board Members, Team Kenton Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and the KCSD Transportation Department that made this world-class educational opportunity happen for students which will ensure our scholars are college and career ready,” said Dr. Webb.

The drone kits are one of the many ways that Kenton County Schools and Cincinnati State are collaborating to make the program a success, a news release said, including working together with regional aviation employers on curriculum, experiential learning opportunities, and financial support for the program.

"The Kenton County School District has been a wonderful partner in developing this program, which is an extraordinary example that education has no boundaries when it comes to preparing students for our regional workforce," said Dr. Posey.

Aviation maintenance is a well-paid and highly in-demand career in the Greater Cincinnati region, a news release said.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is now the sixth largest cargo hub in the United States and will likely climb higher on the list as Amazon completes all phases of its $1.5 billion, three-million-square-foot air cargo hub, which started in 2017 and by 2026 will accommodate up to 100 aircraft, the largest such facility in the country.

This new growth, combined with returning demand related to the post-COVID passenger air operations at CVG other regional airports will put a huge demand for a well-trained AMT talent pool in a region where the demand for such talent is already high.

-Staff report