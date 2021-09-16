Victorian at Riverside Opens New, Accessible Wing

The Victorian at Riverside opened its new, accessibly wing providing the organization, formerly known as the Covington Ladies Home, housing opportunities for 40 women.

The 135-year old organization is the region's only personal care retirement home exclusively for senior women.

After more than a year of construction, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 30 at 2 p.m.

“We could not be more thrilled about the new expansion and the opportunity this provides to current and future residents,” said Carrie Vanderzee, CEO of the Victorian at Riverside. “Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality of personalized care to senior women across Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and beyond. With the new wing, we can continue to advance our mission while honoring our rich history.”

Each room will be on the ground level with a window view and an en-suite bathroom. In addition to the individual rooms, the new wing features an enclosed courtyard for residents to enjoy with families. There is also a health care center, spa with whirlpool, additional common and activity rooms, a movie projection room, activity room and hair salon now available to residents.

The non-profit’s new wing was designed by Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates Architects and built by Ashley Builders Group. Interior design is by lead designer Grace Jones of Dwellings on Madison.

The Victorian at Riverside is located in Covington's Licking River Historic District.

-Staff report

