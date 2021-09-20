Beshear Appoints NKY Residents to State Boards, Commissions

Governor Andy Beshear has appointed multiple people from Northern Kentucky in recent weeks to serve on state boards and commissions.

On August 13, the governor appointed Timothy O'Hearn as a member of the Housing, Buildings and Construction Advisory Committee.

O'Hearn, of Fort Thomas, is a business agent at Local Union 392 Plumbers, Pipefitters & Mechanical Equipment Service. O’Hearn shall serve for the remainder of an unexpired term ending Nov. 30.

On Aug. 20, Beshear reappointed Sandra Woodall to the Kentucky Child Care Advisory Council.

Woodall, of Independence, is a team lead at 4 C for Children. She serve a term expiring June 24, 2024.

On August 27, the governor announced the appointment of Paul Whalen as a special justice to the Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Whalen, of Fort Thomas, will represent the 6th Supreme Court District.

Beshear also reappointed Ronald Lovan to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.

Lovan, of Union, is president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Water District. His term will expire June 30, 2025.

On Sept. 10, Beshear announced the appointment of David Roode to the Kentucky Health Benefit Advisory Board.

Roode, of Ludlow, is a musician, and will serve a term expiring June 3, 2023.

The governor also reappointed Emily Sayers to the Center for Pollution Prevention Board of Directors.

Sayers, of Erlanger, is a project manager at Gateway Community & Technical College and will serve a term expiring July 15, 2024.

Hannah Edelen was also appointed by the governor as a member of the Reading Diagnostic and Intervention Grant Steering Committee.

Edelen, of Covington, is a teacher at Covington Independent Public Schools, and will serve a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.

On Sept. 17, Tammie Sherry, of Newport, was also appointed by the governor to that steering committee.

Sherry is an associate professor of literacy at Northern Kentucky University and will serve a term expiring Sept. 15, 2023.

-Staff report