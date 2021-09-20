Governor Taps Cetrulo for Appeals Court Vacancy

Governor Andy Beshear announced last week that he has appointed Northern Kentucky attorney Susanne Mowery Cetrulo, of Edgewood, to serve an unexpired term on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, Sixth Appellate District, Division 2, consisting of Bath, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Fleming, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties.

Cetrulo is an attorney with Edgewood-based Cetrulo, Mowery & Hicks.

She will replace Judge Joy Kramer, who was first elected in 2006 and again in 2014.

Cetrulo was selected over two other nominees, Kate Molloy, of Crescent Springs, and Virginia Hamilton Snell, of LaGrange.

According to her bio on the law firm's website, Cetrulo, 62, is a graduate of Morehead State University and Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law. She served as a staff attorney for the Kentucky Court of Appeals from 1984 to 1991, and entered private practice in 1991, first at Cincinnati-based Kohnen, Patton, and Hunt, and then, in 1993, at Edgewood-based Ware, Bryson and Kummer where she was a partner for seven years.

In 2001, she and her husband founded Cetrulo and Mowery, and merged with T. Lawrence Hicks in 2012.

The Cetrulos have three children.

The appeals court seat is due for election in 2022. Judges serve eight-year terms when elected.

-Staff report

Photo via Cetrulo, Mowery & Hicks