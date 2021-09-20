Photos: Erlanger Summer Send-Off Festival

The City of Erlanger hosted its Summer Send-Off Festival on Saturday.

Despite some afternoon rain, the event was well-attended and featured the Cincinnati Circus, balloon animals and face-painting, bounce houses, performers like former Reds player-turned-musician Bronson Arroyo, food trucks, and drinks.

One event included mixing Mentos (made by Perfetti Van Melle, whose North American headquarters is located in Erlanger) with Diet Coke to create fizzy fun.

City leaders participated in a pie-eating contest won by Councilman Tyson Hermes.

RCN contributor Patricia A. Scheyer attended and produced these photos.