Sanitation District 1 Names Human Resources Director

Sanitation District 1 announced Monday that it has hired Steven Epplen its director of human resources, effective September 27.

Epplen has served as human resources manager at Jedson Engineering since 2011.

At SD1, Epplen will be responsible for the development and implementation of human resources policies, programs and services, including recruitment, retention, training, legal compliance and employee benefits, a news release said

“We’re excited to add Steven to a strong leadership team,” said SD1 Executive Director Adam Chaney. “He has a demonstrated history of quality HR management and problem-solving in fast-paced environments, and that will be important as SD1 continues to grow and evolve as our region’s leader in wastewater and storm water management.”

Epplen previously served as HR manager at Masters Pharmaceutical, Inc.; director of human resources at Paul Hemmer Company; and HR manager at First Data Corporation.

He has also served as an adjunct HR and management faculty member at Xavier University.

He earned an associate's of arts in business administration and a bachelor of arts in psychology from Thomas More University, and a master of arts in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of New Haven.

Steve and his wife, Sarah, live in Independence with their four children – Adria, Gabrielle, Anthony and Ella.

-Staff report