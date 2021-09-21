Blessed Sacrament, St. Henry Named Blue Ribbon Schools

Two private schools in Northern Kentucky were announced Tuesday as U. S. Department of Education 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence.

Blessed Sacrament School and St. Henry District High Schools are among the 325 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country that were recognized this year.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

It is the second honor for St. Henry, in Erlanger, and the fourth for Blessed Sacrament, in Ft. Mitchell.

“This recognition is especially meaningful as the qualifying academic data came from our 2020 graduating class, a class that left campus on Friday, March 13, 2020, completing their senior year without ever returning to a traditional classroom,” said St. Henry District High School Principal David Gish.

“Our teachers deserve a special thank you from all of us. How they conducted their classrooms and programs while dealing with COVID restrictions played a significant role in many of the required narratives within the National Blue Ribbon process," Gish said. "I want to thank our students, both past and present, for challenging themselves each day. Their successes and failures build the pathway to not only their future, but to the future of every Crusader who will follow in their footsteps. And, finally, I would like to thank our parents for the sacrifices they make in order for their children to attend St. Henry.”

"We are proud to announce that Blessed Sacrament School is once again a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, making us a four-time winner," Blessed Sacrament said in a Facebook post.

-Staff report

Top photo: Blessed Sacrament (via Facebook)

Bottom photo: Provided by St. Henry