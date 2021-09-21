Covington Mayor, City Manager Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 has impacted Covington City Hall in recent days with Mayor Joe Meyer and City Manager Ken Smith testing positive for the virus.

A third employee also tested positive but was not identified.

Both Meyer and Smith were fully vaccinated from the virus and are suffering only mild symptoms, the city said Tuesday.

Both are quarantining and working from home, the city said.

Tuesday night's city commission caucus meeting was canceled.

“I and other City leaders want to thank our employees – in particular our police officers, firefighters, public works crews, code inspectors, and housing choice voucher staff – who are out and about continuing to serve the public with high-level service in this troubling time,” Mayor Meyer said in a statement.

Last Thursday, it was mandated that visitors and employees at City Hall wear facial coverings as a mitigation effort.

Mask requirements had been lifted at the city building in the summer when the local COVID situation had seemingly improved.

However, across the region, state, and country, case counts and deaths are mounting again, powered by the more easily transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

City spokesperson Dan Hassert told The River City News on Tuesday that there have been discussions about returning to virtual city commission meetings, as was done for much of the pandemic. No final decision has been made on that yet.

"Since the beginning, we strongly encouraged every employee to get vaccinated and to get tested as much as necessary," Hassert told RCN.

City Hall has been operating at a reduced capacity with a target of 50% or fewer employees, Hassert said.

He also applauded the work of the city's police, fire, and public works departments for their work during the pandemic.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher