Man Arrested in Covington After Double-Shooting in Ohio

A man wanted in connection to a double-shooting in Ohio was arrested Tuesday morning in Covington.

Elijah I. Thompson, 21, of Florence, was located on the 100 block of East 40th Street in Latonia after Covington Police were able to verify a call that the suspect was inside a residence there.

Thompson surrendered without incident, Covington Police said, after "a variety of methods" was used to contact him and have him exit the home.

Thompson was transported to Covington Police Headquarters to be interviewed and will be lodged at the Kenton County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the aggravated assault warrant issued out of Ohio. No local charges will be filed at this time, Covington Police said.

Earlier, police in Green Township, Oh. reported a double-shooting at around 3:22 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Hill apartments on the 6700 block of Harrison Ave. Two people were found shot and transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was named as a suspect by Green Township Police.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Photo: Elijah Thompson (via Green Twp. Police)