Theatre House Will Host Halloween Blowout Sale on Oct. 9

Theatre House, the Covington-based theatrical shop that has served customers for more than 60 years, will host its annual Halloween Blowout Sale, with savings so good they’re spooky, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Halloween costumes and masks for toddlers, youths, and adults will be available at a one-day only in-store discount of 25% off as part of the sale at Theatre House (400 W. 3rd St., Covington, KY 41011). More than 2,000 new costumes will be featured as part of the sale, which includes items of many fandoms, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters as low as $15 for toddlers/youths and $20 for adults. Fans of traditional scary getups will have plenty of selections available at a killer discount as costumes based on horror franchise favorites like Jason, Pennywise, Michael Myers, and Freddy Kreuger will be available.

While the Halloween costumes and masks will be on sale, those who prefer a do-it-yourself (DIY) costume will want to be sure to stop by. Theatre House has scores of accessories perfect for those who wish to craft something scary, sweet, somewhere in between, or just unique. This includes fabric, wigs, hats, special effects makeup, props, and plenty of items to help Halloween fans bring characters from their favorite franchises, musicals, TV shows, and pop culture staples to life.

"We think people are ready for the type of mask that might not be as controversial and a bit more focused on fun (be safe),” said Marty Boyer, Theatre House President. “We couldn't be more excited about our selection of Halloween inventory this year. We've loaded up on quite a few specialty products, such as some of our latex masks, and we’ve even added some collector pieces from Zagone and Don Post. We’ve got costumes for all ages and budgets. We're excited about having fun this year at Halloween."

Theatre House is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and features the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region’s largest selection of Ben Nye, Mehron, Rosco, MBT and costume fabric. For more information visit www.theatrehouse.com.

