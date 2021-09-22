Bagel Man Becomes Coffee Man as GM of Point Perk

For more than fifty years, John Marx has been affectionately known as "the Bagel Man."

The Chicago owned and operated Marx Hot Bagels locally before retiring in 2019.

Now, Marx is back at a counter as the general manager of Point Perk in downtown Covington, the nonprofit cafe operated by the Point/Arc, an organization serving people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“Looking for an experienced restaurant manager, we not only found John as owner and operator of Marx Hot Bagels for over 50 years, and,” said Point/Arc President Judi Gerding. “He’s still well connected in the industry and community.”

“I worked at Kroger at Eighth and State streets and then at various local bakeries,” Marx said. “In 1970, I took over Bagels USA when it went in receivership.”

He turned Marx Hot Bagels into a local institution.

During the 1971 Fall Festival, he represented the state of Ohio by making bagels for the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

“I’ve always like challenges,” he said, “and enjoy helping people.”

His brother, David, passed in 1961 at 18 months of age.

“That passing really hit me,” he said, “and I’ve tried to help others ever since.”

At Point Perk – located at 104 W. Pike Street – Marx will oversee the day-to-day operations of the coffee shop.

“My goal,” he said, “is to make it profitable by offering a variety of different breakfast products and adding a few lunch items for people on the go – and, at the same time helping people who are challenged.”

Point Perk is one of four social enterprises established by the Point/Arc. The Point Apparel Company, the Point Commercial Laundry and the Point Commercial Cleaning Company are the other enterprises.

-Staff report

Photo provided