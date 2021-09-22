Celebrations Riverboat Closes, will be Sold at Auction

Chuck and Angie Girmann, Owners/Operators of Celebrations Riverboat, have announced their retirement after 47 successful years in the catering, food service, and riverboat business. The couple will sell their Celebrations Riverboat to the highest bidder in a turnkey auction facilitated by Northern Kentucky Auction.

Included in the auction is the enclosed cruise barge with an open-air top deck, a tug (push) boat, a floating enclosed wharf, a ramp to help passengers embark and disembark the boat, and dozens of individual items - including several commercial kitchen catering items.

In addition to the physical assets, the Celebrations Riverboat client list will be included in the sale as well. Chuck is more than happy and willing to assist the new owners with the ownership transition and offer expertise and insight from his many years of experience.

"While I'm not interested in working full time anymore, I would be more than happy to consult and help the new owners succeed," he said.

The Girmanns say they will miss the people most about leaving the riverboat industry.

"No matter if it was a large group or small group, if the people were young or old, every single person was important and meant something to us… our clients were our friends and family," they said.

Previews of assets are available by appointment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jeff Siska, Auctioneer, at (859) 816-7910 or Doug Garner, Auctioneer, at (859) 391-2100.

-Staff report