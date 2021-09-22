Covington, Newport Post Offices Hiring
Wed, 09/22/2021 - 13:33 RCN Newsdesk
The United States Postal Service is hiring positions at its post offices in Covington and Newport.
The postal service is looking to bring on City Carrier Assistants, or CCAs, at a pay rate of $18.51 per hour.
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.
Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.
-Staff report