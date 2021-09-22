Ground Breaks on New 74-Home Development in Bellevue
Ground is now broken on the $35 million residential project Reserve at Bellevue on Covert Run, a development that will feature 74 urban-style homes.
Prices for homes are anticipated to be between $300,000-700,000.
The development is located on the site of a former mobile home park.
Many of the homes will have views of the downtown Cincinnati skyline.
“Mayor Charlie Cleves and the City of Bellevue have hit a home run with the new Reserve development,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery, in a news release. “This is another example of how Campbell County and one of our City partners have worked together to revitalize an area of our community and make it better. The additional new high-quality urban homes will give Campbell County citizens another fantastic option that didn’t currently exist to call Campbell County home.”
Amenities within Reserve at Bellevue include a one mile walking trail, gathering spaces with fire pits and grill areas, a reflecting pond, and pedestrian bridges. Neyer will be preserving six of the 16 acres of the site for a wooded amenity area. The walking trail will go through a portion of this area.
Neyer Properties has actively worked with the City of Bellevue to set the vision for the site.
“We believe the Reserves development will be transitional for the City of Bellevue. We have taken a battered mobile home park to a higher and better use. The development will produce 74 new modern homes and help bring stability to our city,” said Mayor Charlie Cleves.
Neyer anticipates the first homes, which will be at least six models, will be ready next summer.
Benken & Associates is the landscape architect and Brandstetter Carroll is the civil engineer.
In a news release, Neyer stated that it is planning on coming out of the pandemic in a strong position.
“In the history of the company, we have always pivoted and focused on opportunities as we see them in the market. As such, we are pivoting again coming out of COVID and will continue to do so in the future as we see fit,” said Neyer Properties President Dan Neyer.
“Residential and mixed-use projects speak to our value of community connections,” said Neyer. “Additionally, public-private partnerships are still as important as ever to get development deals done, as seen with Bellevue, Three Oaks and Montgomery Quarter.”
-Staff report