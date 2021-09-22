Ground Breaks on New 74-Home Development in Bellevue

Ground is now broken on the $35 million residential project Reserve at Bellevue on Covert Run, a development that will feature 74 urban-style homes.

Prices for homes are anticipated to be between $300,000-700,000.

The development is located on the site of a former mobile home park.

Many of the homes will have views of the downtown Cincinnati skyline.

“Mayor Charlie Cleves and the City of Bellevue have hit a home run with the new Reserve development,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery, in a news release. “This is another example of how Campbell County and one of our City partners have worked together to revitalize an area of our community and make it better. The additional new high-quality urban homes will give Campbell County citizens another fantastic option that didn’t currently exist to call Campbell County home.”