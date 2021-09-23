Body Found in Taylor Mill Near Banklick Creek

A body was found near Banklick Creek on Thursday, Taylor Mill Police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Banklick Creek under the bridge where Taylor Mill Road (Ky. 16) crosses the water.

Officers located a body there.

Police said that the discovery of the body is not being investigated as a crime at this time.

Taylor Mill Road was shut down in both directions for about forty-five minutes during the initial investigation.

The Kenton County Coroner's Office, and the fire departments of Taylor Mill and Covington also responded to the scene.

Further details were not released.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Image via PDS