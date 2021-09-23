Council Approves Text Amendment for Planned Liquor Store

Park Hills city council adopted a text amendment to the zoning code along the highway commercial zone to accommodate a forthcoming liquor store at 1430 Dixie Highway.

The site is currently home to a storage facility and was formerly home to a motel.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor expressed concern about the design plans submitted by the owners of the Good Spirits store planned for the site. She wanted more information about the plants and signage, arguing that the preliminary plans appear to be vague.

She asked for specific names of bushes and trees expected to be part of the landscape to ensure their compatibility with the Park Hills climate.

Spoor also said that the description of the store's proposed sign appears to have it placed on the pole, saying that that is not something the city wants.

The store operators, the Patel family, which operates other locations in Northern Kentucky, were represented by attorney Mike Duncan at the virtual meeting. He said that the Patel family was open to resolving any issues.

Spoor said that the city is hoping that this new store sparks more development in this area of town, so it needs to be done correctly.

Duncan said the brothers are open to working with the city, and they would definitely be willing to design a monument sign, and to consult council on the types of plantings.

Council passed the zoning text amendment.

In other business, Police Chief Cody Stanley reported that the speed bump installed by Trolley Park seems to be working. He said that he has had some reports of people going around the bump, but it does seem to be slowing people down a little.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor