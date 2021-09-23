Edgewood Residents Upset About Length of Dudley Rd. Project

More than a dozen Edgewood residents and an attorney expressed frustration about the pace of the restoration project on Dudley Road.

Edgewood public works director Rick Lunnemann said that he believes the project will be finished by the second week of October, if the weather cooperates.

Resident Bill Yung said that he is concerned that the contractor, Riegler Blacktop, will continue its work so that it is put on hold during the winter and resumed in the spring.

He argued that this 60-day job has taken a lot longer.

Yung argued that Riegler was doing work on Homestead Dr. instead of focusing on Dudley.

"I just want the damned thing done," he said.

City Administrator Brian Dehner explained that the Dudley and Homestead projects are not related. Riegler was awarded the contract for the Dudley project but also for the annual roadwork projects that this year included Homestead. Each year, the city chooses streets to be repaired or to receive new blacktop.

Riegler won the bid for both contracts separately.

Councilman Joe Messmer said that Riegler has about 180 employees so that multiple jobs can be worked on concurrently.

It was suggested that an additional meeting about the Dudley project be held at the city's senior center to accommodate more people.

Dehner said that he would check on the center's availability.

In other business, council adopted an ordinance which set the real estate and personal property tax rate at $0.231 per $100 of assessed value.

The annual Spy a Truck event will be October 9 from noon to 2 p.m., and Spooky Sunday will be October 24.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Image via PDS

